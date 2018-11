IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

7:26 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:23 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Patrick Street.

10:09 a.m., theft was reported on Mud Mill Road.

10:42 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Chapel Street.

11:09 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported Stephen King Drive.

1:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:05 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Green Street.

3:22 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sanford Road.

3:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:44 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Green Street.

4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Way.

5:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

5:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

5:46 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Street.

6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:03 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Outlet Road.

Tuesday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Outlet Road.

12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

2:34 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Stone Street.

3 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Avenue.

4:21 p.m., a stray dog was reported on Melvin Lane.

6:12 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Spring Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 9:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Bean Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Royal Street.

4:50 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Squire Court.

5:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Heritage Woods Lane.

6:44 p.m., a stray dog was reported on Main Street.

10:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARREST

IN SIDNEY, on Monday at 7:15 p.m., Heidi McQuillan, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Tiffany Road.

