IN ATHENS, Monday at 4:04 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Hole in the Wall Road.

4:20 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:27 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on Burrill Street.

6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Quebec Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Houghton Street.

9:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:11 a.m, a domestic disturbance was reported on Lowe Street.

12:46 p.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Towne Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.

11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Webb Road.

7:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on F Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

9:52 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Chandler Street.

1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:09 p.m., a second call about theft on Madison Avenue was made.

4:42 p.m., vandalism was reported on Milburn Street.

5:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dane Avenue.

8:07 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:25 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving a hit and run was reported on Airport Road.

9 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kimball Street.

10:25 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

12:27 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Square.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.

4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

6:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Redington Street.

7:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:50 a.m., a motor vehicle crash causing injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

1:59 p.m., a motor vehicle crash causing injury was reported on Orchard Drive and Temple Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 8:32 a.m., Richard R. Hunt, 23, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and violating a condition of release.

10:45 a.m., Buddy J. Grant, 24, of Lewiston, was arrested on three warrants.

11:11 a.m., Christopher Joseph Smith, 44, of Phillips, was arrested on two warrants.

10:50 a.m., Nicholas A. Osgood, 35, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and probation hold.

11:10 p.m., Richard Keith Williams, 61, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:38 a.m., Elizabeth Capone, 37, of Bridgton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to report a crash by the quickest means and obstructing government administration.

2:08 a.m., William Michael Morrissey Jr., 53, of Foxborough, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:15 a.m., Leo John McGuire, 63, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and terrorizing.

1:09 p.m., Nicholas James Giroux, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violating a condition of release.

6:33 p.m., Terri J. Cushman, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation revocation.

7:46 p.m., Isaac C. Whitney, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.

7:47 p.m., Robert McKenna, 22, of Warren, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:50 p.m., Christopher Poirier, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

