IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

5:55 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.

10:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

1:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a report that smoke was coming from a building at Hatch Hill landfill, on Hatch Hill Road. Firefighters determined there was no fire.

2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Fuller Road.

3:35 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Patterson Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Columbia Street.

5:54 p.m., theft was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., sexual harassment was reported by a caller on Harrison Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 3:35 a.m., a family fight was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., an ongoing dispute between neighbors was reported on Teaberry Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., David H. Dickens, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on Cony Street and charged with criminal trespass and violating a condition of release.

11:11 p.m., John D. Frye, 58, was arrested on Second Avenue and charged with violation of probation.

Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., Derrick Uriah Smith, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on Gannett Street and charged with violation of probation.

