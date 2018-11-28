IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.
5:55 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.
10:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
1:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a report that smoke was coming from a building at Hatch Hill landfill, on Hatch Hill Road. Firefighters determined there was no fire.
2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Fuller Road.
3:35 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Patterson Street.
5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Columbia Street.
5:54 p.m., theft was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., sexual harassment was reported by a caller on Harrison Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 3:35 a.m., a family fight was reported on Hallowell Road.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., an ongoing dispute between neighbors was reported on Teaberry Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., David H. Dickens, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on Cony Street and charged with criminal trespass and violating a condition of release.
11:11 p.m., John D. Frye, 58, was arrested on Second Avenue and charged with violation of probation.
Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., Derrick Uriah Smith, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on Gannett Street and charged with violation of probation.
