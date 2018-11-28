IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

5:55 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.

10:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

1:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a report that smoke was coming from a building at Hatch Hill landfill, on Hatch Hill Road. Firefighters determined there was no fire.

2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Fuller Road.

3:35 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Patterson Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Columbia Street.

5:54 p.m., theft was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., sexual harassment was reported by a caller on Harrison Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 3:35 a.m., a family fight was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., an ongoing dispute between neighbors was reported on Teaberry Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., David H. Dickens, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on Cony Street and charged with criminal trespass and violating a condition of release.

11:11 p.m., John D. Frye, 58, was arrested on Second Avenue and charged with violation of probation.

Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., Derrick Uriah Smith, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on Gannett Street and charged with violation of probation.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, gardiner maine, litchfield maine, maine crime, police log, sidney maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.