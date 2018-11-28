IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Hartland Road.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 5:13 a.m., a fire with power lines down and arcing was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 2 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Access Road.

6:38 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Fir Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., mischief was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Smiley Road.

5:33 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bass Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 7:34 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Middle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Lakeview Drive.

Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6 p.m. a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:55 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Weld Road.

Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Orchard Street.

7 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Canaan Road.

7:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dorothy Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 7:27 p.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Back Road.

11:16 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Dartmouth Street.

Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 6:57 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported at Salem and Howard roads.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 5:57 a.m., a fire and a low utility line were reported on Farmington Road.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Mitchell Brook Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Taber Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:30 a.m., a caller from Drummond Avenue reported a person was missing.

11:51 a.m., a caller from Front Street reported receiving bad checks.

12:01 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

11:41 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

6:32 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Sunset Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:17 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on North Pond Road.

8:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:14 p.m., Annalouise Cox Miller, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., Devin A. Douglass, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

6:17 p.m., Michael N. Whitman, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

6:36 p.m., Emily R. Kay, 18, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Todd Stanton, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Terry Kamlesh Morey, 29, of Smithfield, was summonsed on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., Ivan E. Gagne, 46, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of operating with license expired more than 90 days.

