The Western Maine Homeless Outreach shelter, at 547 Wilton Road in Farmington, recently received a donation of Thanksgiving meal items from local Girl Scouts and their leaders.

Troops 3191, 1988 and 1826, of the greater Farmington-Wilton area, chose to ensure that those at the shelter had a Thanksgiving dinner and they collected food donations as a community service project. Items they collected included potatoes, onions, turkeys, squash, canned vegetables, pumpkin pie mixes, canned fruit, rolls, peanut butter and more.

The Scouts hope to return in December with Christmas gifts for children who might be staying at the shelter.

To learn more about the Scouting group should call Rita Smith at 778-4058.

For more information about the shelter, call 491-4100. The Outreach is a program supported by the Living Waters Assembly of God, Steve Bracy, pastor.

Share

< Previous

Next >