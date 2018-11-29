IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.
8:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.
9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Industrial Drive.
11:24 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Shaw Road.
12:22 p.m., police conducted a sex offender check on Union Street.
12:30 p.m., police recovered stolen property on North Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
2:18 p.m., fraud was reported on Sherbrook Street.
2:46 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cony Street.
3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.
3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.
4 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Court.
7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
10:05 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near Northern Avenue and Jefferson Street.
10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.
Thursday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Marston Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., Sara A. Maschino, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Cedar Court.
Thursday at 1:41 a.m., Heather M. Colby, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating a motor vehicle after her license was suspended during a traffic stop near Bridge and Elm streets. During the same traffic stop, Deserae M. Knowles, 24, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:52 p.m., Devin McNeil, 28, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired for longer than 150 days during a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Rancourt Street.
