IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

12:28 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Morrison Avenue.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., mischief was reported on Norridgewock Road.

2:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Hutchins Road.

10:37 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Main Street.

11:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Valley Farms Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bass Road.

11:19 a.m., a scam complaint was made on East Madison Road.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

Thursday at 1:49 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:18 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 8:05 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Kelly Dam Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 6:18 p.m., a burglary was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

12:31 p.m., assault was reported on French Street.

12:33 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Middle Road.

8:59 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Thursday at 7:16 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:50 a.m., mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

9:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 10:58 a.m., theft was reported on Old Mill Stream Lane.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Plaza.

7:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on Edgewood Street.

7:18 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

7:19 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Morgan Street.

8:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

8:33 a.m., theft was reported on King Street.

11:16 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

1:53 p.m., theft was reported on Belmont Avenue.

2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

8:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.

8:34 p.m., a second call was made reporting an unwanted person on Burleigh Street.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Court.

9:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Thursday at 12 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nudd Street.

2:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kidder Street.

1:09 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on South Pond Road.

7:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Foss Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:30 a.m., Monica L. Morgan, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

3:44 p.m., Brandon Anthony Whitney, 25, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., Matthew Joseph Curtis, 28, of Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:18 a.m., David L. Phair, 53, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., Dakota S. Raven, 24, of Knox, was arrested on a writ.

2:29 p.m., Artur Eduardovich Oberst, 29, of Chesapeake, Va., was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph over the speed limit and driving to endanger.

2:47 p.m., Sean Anthony Janusiewicz, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested on two warrants and charges of violating a condition of release and operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

9:49 p.m., Jacob Ryan Stevens, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Thursday at 10:28 a.m., Adam Ernest Edgar Johnson, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

