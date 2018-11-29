AUGUSTA — Eight-man football is on the verge of coming to Maine next season, replacing the Class E developmental league, the Maine Principals’ Association ruled Thursday.

The MPA football committee voted to approve the new five-class system, although the number of schools in the new 8-man division have yet to be determined. A final vote before the full MPA membership could come as soon as late January.

Classes A, B, C and D will remain.

Schools with an enrollment of 350 or fewer students will be eligible for 8-man football, although they can opt to play traditional 11-man football in Class D. Furthermore, the MPA said schools with 351 or more students could petition to play 8-man, which could lead to dividing the 8-man league into two divisions.

The MPA will next survey each member school to gauge interest in the 8-man league, as well as to answer questions schools may raise. MPA director Mike Burnham said the survey will address field size and roster size recommendations.

Schools will be asked to return the survey by Dec. 21. The football committee will meet again Jan. 8, when it hopes to finalize a football proposal to bring before the classification committee in January or February. Following an appeals process, the 8-man proposal will go to a vote of the full MPA membership in April.

