IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:19 a.m., a caller from Industrial Drive reported criminal trespassing.

7:35 a.m., a Cony Street caller reported burglary from a motor vehicle.

7:44 a.m., a Spring Road caller reported criminal mischief.

10:19 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested during a traffic stop at Memorial Drive and Memorial Circle.

11:13 a.m., a Bolton Hill Road caller reported an unspecified problem.

11:42 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested during a traffic stop at Townsend Avenue and Northern Avenue.

11:43 a.m., unidentified person was arrested during a traffic stop on Water Street.

12:34 p.m., a Water Street caller requested a check on a person’s welfare.

2:22 p.m., an unidentified person was arrested after a report of a sex offense from a Patterson Street caller.

3:27 p.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported an incident of terrorizing.

Friday at 7:13 a.m., a caller from Boothby Street reported a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 11:47 a.m. an unidentified person was arrested after a report from a West River Road caller.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:41 a.m., Marissa Kate Canario, 32, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested on Anthony Avenue on a charge of theft by misapplication of property.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 4:28 p.m. Brian K. Costa, 54, of West Gardiner was arrested on a charge of failure to pay fine following a warrant check on Lewiston Road.

6:38 p.m., George Merrick Callahan, 45, of West Gardiner was arrested on a charge of failure to appear following a warrant check on Johnson Lane.

5:09 p.m., Stanley M. Piper 3rd, 35, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Summer Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:25 p.m., a 62-year-old was charged with attaching false plates during a traffic stop at Capitol and Armory streets.

9:31 p.m., an Augusta man was charged with operating motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days during a traffic stop at Civic Center Drive and Gaywalk Street.

