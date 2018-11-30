IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:43 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Church Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 4:17 p.m., a fire or a smoke investigation was reported on Blaisdell Lane.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 12:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Mountain Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 3:27 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Maple Street.

3:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbies Way.

5:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

Friday at 8:01 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Clover Mill Road.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 3:47 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 11:47 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 2:22 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MADRID, Friday at 9:08 a.m., fraud was reported on Winslow Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Livingston Street.

8:26 p.m., police made an arrest after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance on Shore Front Court.

8:37 p.m., a second call reporting a domestic disturbance was taken from Shore Front Court.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 11:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 2:22 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Papoose Lane.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Friday at 10:08 a.m., a late report of a burglary was taken from Pauls Path.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 7:16 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

9:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

3:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Island Avenue.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Olde School Lane.

Friday at 8:16 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Bigelow Hill Road.

8:46 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

9:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 10:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Mill Stream Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

7:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported from Summer Street.

9:06 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Terry Street.

9:50 a.m., a person was reported missing on Squire Street.

10:02 a.m., a report of criminal trespassing was investigated on Elm Street.

11:36 a.m., a person was reported missing from Colonial Street.

11:46 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

11:46 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of suspicious activity on Mt. Merici Avenue.

12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the senior high school.

12:50 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Armory Road.

1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Belmont Avenue.

1:58 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the high school football field.

5:20 p.m., a civil issue was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a civil issue was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

10:03 p.m., police made an arrest at a tavern on Water Street.

10:39 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on College Avenue.

Friday at 1:20 a.m., a runaway was reported on Center Place.

5:13 a.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

5:17 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

12:53 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:04 a.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Maple Ridge Road.

1:02 p.m., theft was reported at a store on Clinton Avenue.

1:31 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Clinton Avenue.

2:52 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Halifax Street.

6:13 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Eames Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:28 a.m., Adam Ernest Edgar Johnson, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:10 p.m., Trenton R. Estes, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10 p.m., Savannah Hannah, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on Front Street on charges of violating a protection order and violating the conditions of release.

10:12 p.m., Curtis, Ashley, 25, of Rumford, was arrested on Water Street on charges of violating the conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest and assault.

