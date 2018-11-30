SACO — For the last decade, the 100-foot-high wind turbine atop York Hill has greeted motorists as they traveled from Main Street in Biddeford to Main Street in Saco. What has become a familiar site will be no longer, as the city of Saco has moved forward with tearing down the turbine.

The wind turbine was purchased from and installed by the Colorado-based company Entegrity Wind Systems in February 2008 for about $200,000. Many of those concerned with the system’s price tag were put at ease with the guarantee from Entegrity Winds Systems that for five years the turbine would produce 90,000 kilowatt-hours a year, valued at the time at about $12,800, and the company’s promise of five years of free maintenance.

Work began Thursday to remove Saco's wind turbine on Saco Island. Journal Tribune photo by Liz Gotthelf

Unfortunately, Entegrity Wind Systems went bankrupt in 2009; and when the company dissolved, so did the guarantee it had made to the city.

The wind turbine never came close to producing the amount of energy promised, and without the guarantee in place, the city was unable to get compensated when the turbine didn’t meet expectations.

In 2016, City Manager Kevin Sutherland shut down the turbine because of safety concerns. The city’s Energy Committee and the city staff reviewed the matter, and they recommended removing the turbine.

Removal of the wind turbine began Thursday and was expected to be completed Friday, said city marketing and communications specialist Emily Roy. T Buck Construction, the company that installed the turbine, is taking it down, Roy said.

“They safely put it up. We know they can safely take it down,” she said.

The cost to remove the turbine is $20,000, she said.

Roy said city officials are working with the Energy and Sustainable Committee to determine a better use for the piece of land, which is on Main Street at Saco Island.

In the meantime, the site will be the location of the community’s Christmas tree, which is expected to be put up this weekend, Roy said. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 during Saco Main Street’s Holiday Festival.

“We are excited to have that piece of property be a community gathering place and a place where people can congregate,” said Roy, noting the location’s proximity to the city’s train station and the Saco River.

