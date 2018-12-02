It’s little surprise Moriah Hajduk became a field hockey player. She grew up watching her older sisters, Michaela and Katriona play the sport and was indoctrinated at an early age.

“They’ve had the biggest impacts on me,” Hajduk said. “I remember my middle sister (Kat) got a field hockey stick for her 10th birthday. Whatever my sisters were doing growing up, I wanted to do, too.”

Winthrop's Moriah Hajduck is the Kennebec Journal Field Hockey Player of the Year. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

All three sisters played for successful teams at Winthrop High School, but it was baby sister Moriah who came away with the biggest prize, a Class C state championship.

“It’s such a great way to end my high school career,” Moriah said.

The Ramblers finished at 17-1 this season, knocking off Spruce Mountain in the state final. For her efforts this season, Hajduk has been selected Kennebec Journal Field Hockey Player of the Year.

Hajduk has been a four-year starter, primarily at midfield and was a rock for the team and coach Jess Merrill.

“She’s one of the most consistent kids I’ve had,” Merrill said. “The girls look to her to settle everything down. She was a two-year captain and modeled the way we wanted to play.”

Merrill was well aware of the Hajduk family pedigree and expected no less from Moriah.

“I knew she was coming,” Merrill said. “All three of them are super intense.”

Hajduk has worked hard in the off-season to improve her skill, playing just last week in a tournament in Florida. Her stick skills and confidence have improved steadily throughout her high school career and she’d like to take the next step.

“I’m looking hopefully to play in college,” said Hadjuk. “I’m looking at Div. I and Div. II but I’ll play anywhere.”

Her sisters both played for Div. II St. Michael’s College in Vermont, Michaela a recently graduated captain and Kat a sophomore on the team this year. Moriah’s not sure she wants to follow their footsteps.

“It’s such a great school,” she said, “but it’s not quite the school I’m looking. I’m looking for something a little bigger.”

Merrill’s sure Moriah will be successful at whatever level she ends up playing.

“She’s able to do a lot of advanced skills,” Merrill said. “She has a great reverse chip. But aside from the skill level, just the intensity. She was 100 percent all of the time.”

Hajduk assumed more of an offensive role at midfield the past two seasons and this year finished with 12 goals and 15 assists and was named Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year. When the Ramblers had the lead, which they did in nearly every game, Merrill often slid Hajduk back to defense to preserve a lead. This year she recorded three defensive saves.

“She can play anywhere on the field and be successful,” Merrill said.

Like her sisters, Moriah is built fairly low to the ground which helps her strong drives and her goal of always keeping her stick on the ball. She’s a successful player and starter on the school softball team which reached the regional final and enjoys the camaraderie of team play, especially when it culminates with the grand prize.

“We were all just so happy to get that state title,” she said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: