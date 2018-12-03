IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Sparrow Drive.

10:36 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Senator Way.

11:29 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.

11:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Trueworthy Avenue.

1:39 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Sewall Street.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

8:05 p.m., fraud was reported citywide.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

9:09 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:48 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.

10:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Leighton Road.

10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.

Monday at 12:07 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Hospital Street.

12:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

2:38 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Townsend Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:29 a.m., a complaint about a dog was reported on High Holborn Street.

4:13 p.m., a 31-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

9:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 6:20 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Water Street.

10:54 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at Waterfront Park.

Sunday at 9:38 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Winter Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 8:58 a.m., shoplifting was reported at 511 Litchfield Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Street.

Saturday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202 Road.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 1:10 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Winthrop Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, a 38-year-old West Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 2:53 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Depot Street.

Sunday at 6:10 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Green Street.

10:28 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Route 133.

10:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Knickerbocker Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:02 p.m., Eric James Fitzpatrick, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation on Water Street.

8:57 p.m., Jacob T. Barrows, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening following a report of criminal threatening on Sparrow Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Scott W. Steward, 41, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of failure to appear, operating after suspension and operating without a license.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 5:46 p.m., Jarrod Gillespie, 18, of Randolph was arrested on a probation hold.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 1:20 p.m., Christopher S. Flynn, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., a 45-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500, on Civic Center Drive.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: