IN ATHENS, Sunday at 2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 4:42 p.m., a motor vehicle crash causing injury was reported on Pope Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gold Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

6:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:12 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Monday at 12:19 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Webster Road.

7:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

IN JAY, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Oak Street.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Street.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plaisted Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Street.

10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dorothy Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on St. James Street.

1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Court.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 10:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Square Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

Monday at 2:53 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street. An arrest was made.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

6:56 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2 a.m., David John Beaudoin, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:30 a.m., Michael Roland Russell, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

9 a.m., Brian A. Lewis, 59, of Sandy River Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:45 p.m., Christopher Allen, 50, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:06 p.m., Nichole Marie Fournier, 29, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:16 p.m., Timothy S. Robinson, 45, of Bangor, was arrested on two warrants.

10:18 p.m., Jessica N. Bryant, 27, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:22 p.m., Page Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 3:22 a.m., Jessica Thibodeau, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: