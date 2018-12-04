IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

9:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:56 a.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:53 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

6:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Crossing Way.

6:27 p.m., a well-being check was done on Windsor Lane.

7:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:53 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Cushman Street.

8:10 p.m., a well-being check was done on Shaw Road.

10:38 p.m., a well-being check was done on Greenwood Street.

10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11 p.m., a well-being check was done on Green Street.

11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Street.

11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

1:26 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Sewall Street.

2:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:05 a.m., a well-being check was done on Libby Hill Road.

2:24 p.m., a well-being check was done on Main Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a well-being check was done on Main Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 9:04 a.m., police recovered property on Water Street.

8:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blaine Road.

8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blaine Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7 a.m., Keith A. Childs, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants after he was found on Gilman Street.

7:13 p.m., Stephen A. Frappier, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of violating conditions of his release and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a car accident on Laurel Street.

Tuesday at 2:09 a.m., Matthieu J. Aubuchon, 29, of Pittston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a well-being check on Water Street.

2:48 a.m., Elijah S. Yeaton, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of his probation after he was found on Sewall Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:29 p.m., Jacob E. McMillan, 24, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after a reported bar fight on Water Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: