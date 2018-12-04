IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Victor Lane.

10:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN CORINTH, Monday at 6:59 p.m., harassment was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.

Tuesday at 6:04 a.m., mischief was reported on Bray Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on County Way.

Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:55 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Drake Road.

1:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ward Hill Road.

5:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 5:32 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Badgerboro Road.

10:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on West Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Dinsmore Street.

7:49 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chandler Street.

9:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dyer Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 11:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Webb Ridge Road.

Tuesday at 8:46 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Melody Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:05 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

9:34 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:29 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

11:44 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

1:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

2:18 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Union Street.

3:39 p.m., harassing or obscene calls were reported on Barnet Avenue.

6:08 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Summer Street.

6:44 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

8:04 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Colby Street.

8:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:36 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

8:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Riverside Drive.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

11:35 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

5:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:39 a.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

10:33 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Stobie Street.

1:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

2:37 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 2:42 a.m., Zachary Levi Clark, 19, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

6:40 p.m., Jeffrey Brown, 53, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

Sunday at 1:27 a.m., James Reginald Mercier, 65, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:03 p.m., Shelia E. Curtis, 53, of Woodstock, was arrested on two charges of theft by deception.

9:40 p.m., Jonah D. Corkum, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 7:35 a.m., Carl S. Hutchinson, 35, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

5:55 p.m., Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 10:11 p.m., Manuel Price, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:08 p.m., Dustin Randall French, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

3:09 p.m., Clinton F. Huff, 55, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

6:37 p.m., Mallory Joe Copp, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, with one dismissed.

8:58 p.m., Frederick Hunnewell, 19, was arrested on a warrant. No residence was given.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:40 a.m., Patrick Currie, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

