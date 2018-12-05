DOVER, N.H. – New Hampshire fire officials say a man has died of burn injuries from a restaurant fire in Dover.
State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said 49-year-old Richard Romonoski, of Berwick, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday.
Parisi said the investigation showed the fire on Saturday outside the Strafford Farms Restaurant involved only Romonoski and the cause of the fire has been ruled incendiary. There are no pending criminal charges in the investigation.
