IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

7:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:24 a.m., police recovered property on Pierce Drive.

11:17 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:37 a.m., police conducted a well-being check near Bridge Street and Winter Street.

12:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

2:03 p.m., police conducted a probation check on Water Street.

2:54 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Industrial Drive.

2:59 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Water Street.

4:50 p.m., police recovered property near Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

7:53 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near Northern Avenue and Canal Street.

8:40 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Shaw Road.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Davenport Street and Ballard Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Wellman Road.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 11:13 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

2:05 p.m., theft or forgery was reported on Clinton Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., police recovered needles on Winthrop Street.

8:18 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Second Street.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., David R. Pike, 55, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release and criminal mischief following a disturbance on Green Street.

7:22 p.m., Amy Ashley, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold after being located on Water Street.

9:06 p.m., Jamielyn Leclair, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being located on State Street.

11:10 p.m., Jay A. Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance on Chapel Street.

11:56 p.m., Kyle W. Northrup, 29, of Jefferson, was arrested on two outstanding warrants following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:34 a.m., Lance K. Wallace, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, aggravated criminal trespassing and criminal mischief following a domestic disturbance on Bridge Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., Korissa L. Dumond, 25, of Union, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:11 p.m., Anthony Scott Lewis, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student following a complaint from a River Road caller.

