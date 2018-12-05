IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Newhall Street.

4:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Wednesday at 4:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

1:06 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

3:01 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Business Park Drive.

5:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Heald Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairmount Circle Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Street.

4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

10:25 a.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.

1:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Industrial Road.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:03 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Park Place.

4:19 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

7:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Washington Street.

7:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. An arrest was made.

10:04 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Center Place.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newland Avenue.

11:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Halifax Street.

11:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 4:07 p.m., Christopher D. Elliott, 41, of Madrid Township, was arrested on a writ.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:24 p.m., Leslie Alan Starbird, 61, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

9:22 p.m., Evelyn Marie Thompson, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on five warrants.

Wednesday at 5:43 a.m., Timothy Adam Hogan, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:26 a.m., Nicholas Drayton, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on two warrants.

8 p.m., Carl Hunter, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:46 p.m., Natasha Hoyt, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., Ethan Macomber, 21, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant.

12:40 a.m., Devon T. Marson, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: