The Central Maine Square Dance Club of Waterville will hold its Toyland Dance as part of this month’s square dance from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Waterville Junior High School on Route 104 in Waterville.

Mike Dusoe, of Chelsea, will be the caller, Carol Arsenault of Dresden, will be the cuer.

The club holds this Toyland Dance to collect toys and clothing for The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers of Waterville.

All those who come to the dance are asked to bring a gift and the club will deduct $2 off their admission. There also will be a receptacle for cash donations.

The club also would like the general public to get involved by donating a gift. Gifts can either be dropped off at the dance Sunday afternoon or people can call 447-0094 to have items picked up. Some of the items needed by the home include hand-knit mittens in solid colors, warm pajamas (sizes 10, 12, 14, 16), complete outfits of clothing (sizes 0-16), coloring books and crayons, toys and play sets depicting popular characters from movies/TV, family board games for those up to age 12, books for young children and preteens, gifts for older children (large Lego sets, makeup kits, craft kits, goods), and infant and toddler toys encouraging mobility, development or education. Do not wrap these items as the staff will make sure that they go to the right age child.

For more information, email [email protected].

