Wreaths Around the Holidays, a new feature at Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, invites Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce businesses to adopt a bare wreath and decorate it “over the top”. The completed wreaths will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Nickels-Sortwell barn on Federal Street. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite wreath with the winning wreath earning the title of People’s Choice, according to a news release from Lucia Droby, WHM coordinator.

At the end of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, the wreaths will be given to local families in need of holiday cheer through the Wiscasset Family Wishes Program. As Marjorie Overlock from Wiscasset Green said, “We’d like our wreath to make people smile,” according to the release. The donated People’s Choice wreath will be accompanied by a $100 gift, courtesy of the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Big Al's crew of Melissa Cohen, left, with Rose Baile, and Marian Cromwell, received an empty wreath to decorate for display at Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Nine additional Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce business members are decorating wreaths for the event. Wreaths will be donated to local families after Marketfest which runs from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 6-9. Photo courtesy of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest Photo courtesy of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest Sheila Sawyer from Carl Larrabee Insurance Agency was in the holiday spirit when she received her wreath to decorate for Wreaths Around the Holidays, a display at Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. She's already tapped an office mate to help with the decorating. For a calendar of marketfest activities, visit www.wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com

The Chamber members who have volunteered have been encouraged to decorate thematically, with their businesses in mind. While some of the wreath decorators seem content to simply enjoy the challenge, others clearly understand what is at stake. The crew at Big Al’s, for instance, wanted to know who the other participants were so they could be sure to avoid duplicating themes.

In addition to Wiscasset Green and Big Al’s Super Values, the other businesses participating in Wreaths Around the Holidays are Birch Home Furnishings & Gifts, Carl Larrabee Insurance Agency, Casey’s Wood Products, Cromwell Coastal Properties, the Morris Farm Trust, Sarah’s Café and Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy.

The Wiscasset Family Wishes Program identifies families in need who are asking for help at the holidays. Community volunteers collect the families’ wishes, usually for children’s gifts, and then appeal to the wider community to help fulfill those requests.

Major sponsors include Camden National Bank, Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Norm’s Used Cars, Red’s Eats, Tim Dunham Realty, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from Rock Paper Scissors.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

