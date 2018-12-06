BIDDEFORD — The annual Wreaths Across America convoy destined for Arlington National Cemetery will begin its trip to Virginia on Saturday and pass through southern Maine on Monday.

The convoy makes a pilgrimage from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery each December, transporting truckloads of wreaths and bringing along volunteers and members of veterans groups. Along the way, the convoy stops at schools and community groups for assemblies and other events.

Founded in 2007, Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that continues the tradition of laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia begun in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

The convoy will pass through Saco and Kennebunk on Monday morning, stopping at Jameson Elementary School in Old Orchard Beach around 8:30 a.m. to join students and staff for an assembly. Community members are invited to come out and show their support as the convoy passes through.

It is expected to travel Route 1 in Saco sometime between 9:45 and 10 a.m., and go through Kennebunk around 10:15 or 10:30 a.m., proceeding down Portland Road, Main Street and Route 1 on its way to an assembly at Kittery Trading Post, the Town of Kennebunk website says.

The organization carries out its mission of Remember, Honor, Teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in Arlington and other cemeteries across the country and beyond.

In 2016, through the Wreaths Across America effort, 1.2 million wreaths were placed on veterans graves, with 245,000 of them at Arlington Cemetery.

