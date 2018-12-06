Maine’s dominant swimming program isn’t ready to slow down all that much this winter.

No team has been able to keep up with the Cony girls the last two years, as the Rams have stroked their way to back-to-back Class A state championships. And this year, the sights are set on adding a third straight championship plaque to the trophy case.

Cony junior Cecilia Guadalupi, left, and senior Gabby Low lead a dominant Rams swim team that is going for its third consecutive Class A title this winter. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

It’s more than just a pipe dream, as the Rams bring back a good portion of the core that was last seen celebrating wildly once again in the University of Maine pool. It starts with University of Connecticut-bound Gabby Low, who’s back for her senior year after winning a pair of state titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, then helping Cony take first in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. It continues with Cecilia Guadalupi, who took first in the 50 and 500 freestyles and swam a leg on winning teams in the relays of those events.

Having a core back that was responsible for — or had a hand in — eight first-place finishes is a heck of a start for any team. And coach Jon Millett knows it.

“Arguably, these two are the best duo in the state and most likely once again two state champions in the making,” he said. “If they return to form, and lead the new swimmers, this should bolster Cony’s run at the conference and state championship for this season.”

There are clouds on the horizon this year, though, and while Cony is a surefire contender, it’s far from a lock. The Rams took a hit they didn’t take last year by losing Talia Jorgensen, the 100 freestyle champion, as well as her sisters Tessa and Amanda, who had a fifth-place finish in the backstroke and ninth-place finish in the 50 free, respectively.

To keep the machine humming along, Millett will look for his depth to help fill the voids of their departures. That includes senior Leah Allee, a backstroke and freestyle specialist, and sophomore Grace Rodrigue, who swims the freestyle.

If those pieces click, the Cony dynasty might have plenty of life left — and there might be yet another celebration in the pool after the final meet of the season.

