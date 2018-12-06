IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Davenport Street and Ballard Street.

10:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

11:27 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

1:24 p.m., a sex offense violation was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

2:41 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Weston Street.

2:46 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Alton Road.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherbrook Street.

3:26 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Eastern Avenue.

4:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:07 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Water Street.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:17 p.m., police recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Water Street.

8:39 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Western Avenue.

8:44 p.m., police recovered property on Bridge Street.

11:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

11:27 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Green Street.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, on Wednesday at 1:57 p.m., an assault was reported on South Monmouth Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after police received a report of an intoxicated person on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 6:07 a.m., Julian Hernandez, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of failing to appear at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 8:03 p.m., Gerard Page, 51, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of operating a vehicle with a registration that was expired for more than 150 days, during a traffic stop on Stone Street.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., a juvenile was summonsed on a charge of possession of tobacco products by a minor after an incident on Cobbossee Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: