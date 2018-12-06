IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., a caller from South Main Street reported hearing shots fired.

IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., a caller from Troy Road reported a scam.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., trespassing was reported on Perkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., a fire and smoke investigation was reported on Main Street.

11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.

11:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Newhall Street.

5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

7:31 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

9:51 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on High Street.

12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine at Farmington.

6:13 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.

Thursday at 7:03 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Cambridge Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 7:07 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Denise Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

12:02 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported a scam.

1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:16 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Thursday at 12:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 5:28 a.m., a fire with power lines down and arcing was reported on Norton Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

10:45 a.m., a theft was reported on Spruce Street.

12:30 p.m., a fight was reported on Fairmont Street.

1:03 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:08 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street.

5:54 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on College Avenue.

6:15 p.m., a caller from Celtics Drive at Countryside Trailer Park off West River Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maple Street.

10:24 p.m., a theft was reported on King Street.

11:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Temple Road.

7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

Thursday at 9:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Lyle Hall Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.

10:38 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.

10:51 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.

2:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ellis Road.

4:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

7:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Charland Street.

Thursday at 5:10 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., Brady T. Martin, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:55 p.m., Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.

Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., Michael A. Osborne, 52, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

5:41 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 48, of Industry, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and assault.

7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Marsh Everett, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Thursday at 6:07 a.m., Julian Hernandez, 36, of Sanger Avenue, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., Page Steven Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:19 a.m., James Cody Tilley, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on three warrants.

11:33 a.m., Michael Joseph Antonino, 37, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5:24 p.m., Karey Ann Sinclair, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:51 p.m., Jennifer Snow, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

11:24 p.m., Edwin Morris, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of violation of condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., Joe Angel Saucedo, 22, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

8:16 p.m., Jennifer L. Snow, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., Richard Ratajczak-Leaman, 31, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of assault.

9:58 a.m., Wesley K. Chalmers, 41, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:21 a.m., Christopher Dean Varney, 34, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

12:20 p.m., Michael James Quimby, 27, of Hampden, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

