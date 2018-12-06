IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., a caller from South Main Street reported hearing shots fired.
IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., a caller from Troy Road reported a scam.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., trespassing was reported on Perkins Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., a fire and smoke investigation was reported on Main Street.
11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.
11:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Newhall Street.
5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
7:31 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
9:51 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on High Street.
12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine at Farmington.
6:13 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.
Thursday at 7:03 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Cambridge Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.
IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 7:07 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Denise Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on School Street.
12:02 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported a scam.
1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
2:16 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.
7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
Thursday at 12:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.
IN STRONG, Wednesday at 5:28 a.m., a fire with power lines down and arcing was reported on Norton Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.
10:45 a.m., a theft was reported on Spruce Street.
12:30 p.m., a fight was reported on Fairmont Street.
1:03 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
5:08 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street.
5:54 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on College Avenue.
6:15 p.m., a caller from Celtics Drive at Countryside Trailer Park off West River Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
9 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maple Street.
10:24 p.m., a theft was reported on King Street.
11:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Temple Road.
7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
Thursday at 9:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Lyle Hall Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.
10:38 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.
10:51 a.m., a caller from China Road reported receiving bad checks.
2:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ellis Road.
4:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.
7:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Charland Street.
Thursday at 5:10 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., Brady T. Martin, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:55 p.m., Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.
Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., Michael A. Osborne, 52, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
5:41 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 48, of Industry, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and assault.
7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Marsh Everett, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Thursday at 6:07 a.m., Julian Hernandez, 36, of Sanger Avenue, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., Page Steven Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:19 a.m., James Cody Tilley, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on three warrants.
11:33 a.m., Michael Joseph Antonino, 37, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
5:24 p.m., Karey Ann Sinclair, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass and violating condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:51 p.m., Jennifer Snow, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
11:24 p.m., Edwin Morris, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of violation of condition of release.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., Joe Angel Saucedo, 22, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
8:16 p.m., Jennifer L. Snow, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., Richard Ratajczak-Leaman, 31, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of assault.
9:58 a.m., Wesley K. Chalmers, 41, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:21 a.m., Christopher Dean Varney, 34, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.
12:20 p.m., Michael James Quimby, 27, of Hampden, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
