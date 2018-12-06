WALES — Oak Hill High School’s Little Theatre in the Woods will present the Charles Dickens classic holiday story, “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by John Jakes, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at 56 School Road, according to a news release from Lucy Rioux, director.

This theatrical version of the story goes beyond other adaptations with a unique dramatic concept: At the opening curtain, Charles Dickens himself (played by Tony Luchini) will be introduced to the audience, ready to present a famed platform reading of his story that packed auditoriums in Europe and America. The story unfolds behind him, and soon Dickens is weaving in and out of the action, observing, performing small roles, interpolating short passages of rich narrative never heard in other versions.

Marco Aliberti, left, principal at Oak Hill High School, as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and James Greenwood as Ebeneezer Scrooge. Photo courtesy of Oak Hill High School James Greenwood, left, as Ebeneezer Scrooge and Katie Daigle as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Photo courtesy of Oak Hill High School

Originally conceived for Jakes’ home stage, the Hilton Head Playhouse, the play includes “God Bless Us Every One,” a new carol by Jakes and Tony-nominated composer Mel Marvin. Jim Volz, former managing director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival where the play, received its professional premiere, says “In John Jakes’ hands, ‘A Christmas Carol’ recaptures the magic and mystique of the Dickens original. It is a brilliant script.”

The cast includes James Greenwood in the title role of Ebeneezer Scrooge, Duncan Bisson as Bob Crachit, Jeremy Thibodeau as young Ebeneezer, Rachel Lovell as Belle and Mrs. Crachit, Emma Curtis, Katie Daigle and Marco Aliberti as the three spirits. Rounding out the cast is James Colston, Aidan Tracy, Susan Stinson, Arianna Johnson, Michaella Lee Henry, Tabitha Hustus, Ally Deditch, Christina Coleman, Amara Aiken, Destiny Barrett, Marissa Morgan, Lauren L’Heureux, Kendall Gervais, Rachel Gilbert, Owen Desmarais, Dominick Spencer, Ed Zuis and Leah Herrick.

The play is directed by Lucy Rioux with technical direction by David Maher. Included in the tech crew are Saraphin Bechard, Brady Stinson, Taylor Bubier, Tia Orr, Casey Daigle, Naomi Obenhaus, Hayley Salger and Autumn Chadburn. Lyn Swan is the costume designer and Jan Obenhaus is the set artist.

Ticket cost $6 for general admission and $4 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, email Lucy Rioux at [email protected].

