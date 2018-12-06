Two men are in jail and more might be charged in connection with the sale of crack cocaine and heroin in the Penobscot County town of Corinth, according to police.

Agents with the North Central Task Force of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, with help from Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday arrested Shawn Bowman, 46, of Corinth, and Angel Lugo, 30, of Bethlehem, Connecticut, according to a news release from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

Officials also searched Bowman’s home on Ledge Hill Road in Corinth, McCausland said.

MDEA several weeks ago opened an investigation after receiving reports that heroin and crack cocaine were being sold from Bowman’s home, according to the release.

“That investigation included agents purchasing drugs directly from Bowman on at least two occasions. Wednesday, MDEA agents, troopers and deputy sheriffs raided Bowman’s home with a warrant and seized over 28 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, a loaded Glock 9mm pistol and $8,000 which is believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.”

Bowman was charged with two counts of unlawful trafficking in crack cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (a felon), according to McCausland. Lugo was charged with aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine. Both remain at the Penobscot County jail.

This investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible, McCausland said.

On Wednesday, residents in Dover-Foxcroft and surrounding areas reported seeing state police cruisers in the area. They said the vehicles were heading to Corinth.

