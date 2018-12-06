AUGUSTA — A New York woman arrested in raid a year ago in Winslow is heading to prison for an initial three-year portion of an underlying seven-year sentence.

Kristina Torres, 37, of Bronx, New York, had pleaded guilty previously to unlawful trafficking in drugs that occurred Nov. 26, 2017.

That was the day when Winslow police raided a Cushman Road home and reported seizing 61.8 grams of crack, a freebase form of cocaine individually packaged for sale; 10.76 grams of heroin; and just over 4 ounces of marijuana.

The home is within 1,000 feet of the Norton Street Playground, which is considered a safe zone in Winslow.

Torres had been free on $15,000 cash bail. She went into custody Thursday. As part of her pleas, she agreed to forfeit $1,187 in cash seized by police that day.

Torres will be on probation for three years after her release from prison.

Justice William Stokes also imposed restitution of $1,960 for the Winslow Police Department’s drug testing costs, and imposed two $400 fines, suspending one of them after attorney William Baghdoyan, who represented Torres, said she would have limited ability to pay.

