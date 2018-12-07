IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

9:33 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Water Street.

10:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

11:28 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

12:14 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Interstate 95.

12:36 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Creative Way.

1:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Enterprise Drive and Commerce Drive.

1:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:51 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:58 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Church Hill Road.

2:07 p.m., police set a trap after a stray cat was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

2:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Crossing Way.

5:28 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kendall Street.

Friday at 4:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Sparrow Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:12 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Bridge Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., Ann M. Meserve, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she was found on Court Street.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 5:23 p.m., Seth M. Cote, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a warrant check on Hideaway Acres Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., Steven G. Whittier, 57, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days, during a traffic stop on Cony Street.

