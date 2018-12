IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Friday at 7:18 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:25 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

3:54 p.m., another traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Riley Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 7:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Clairay Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., assault was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Rosswood Green Lane.

7:26 p.m., theft was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lang Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Cote Street.

7:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 3:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

1:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

1:51 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Gray Avenue.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Court.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Celtics Drive.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:27 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:24 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

8:57 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Redington Street.

Friday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

1:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hapworth Lane.

1:38 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Benton Avenue.

7:05 p.m., assault was reported on China Road.

Friday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.

12:31 a.m., a robbery was reported on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:20 p.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ.

5:50 p.m., Amanda Sue Crandall, 31, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:50 a.m., Ryan Paul Michaud, 38, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

1:51 p.m., Beth Grant, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested for a probation hold.

5:19 p.m., Dwain Howard Libby, 50, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

7:14 p.m., Mitchell Wayne Gilley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on seven warrants.

9:29 p.m., Anthony Michael Fournier, 55, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and failure to provide a correct name, address and date of birth.

11:17 p.m., Jillian M. Maciver, 34, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 8:25 a.m., Molly Lynn Gillis, 31, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:21 p.m., Ryan J. McKee, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

