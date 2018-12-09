NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.
Store manager Tom Meyer told The Tennessean that Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.
On Twitter, Kid Rock said “great idea!” in a nod to Perry, who posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.
Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock’s manager later came into the store to make the payment.
