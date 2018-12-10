IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 8:24 a.m., a Jefferson Street caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

8:25 a.m., a Parkview Terrace caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

10:37 a.m., an unidentified juvenile was arrested on a charge of unsworn falsification following a suspicious activity report by a Western Avenue caller.

12:59 p.m., a Green Street caller reported a burglary in progress; however, the investigating officer later determined it was criminal trespass, according to Augusta Police Sgt. Christian Behr.

Monday at 1:57 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a request from a Hope Way caller to check the welfare/mental health of an individual.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER Saturday at 2:03 a.m., Jacob Eseley McMillan, 24, of Gardiner, was charged with disorderly conduct/loud, unreasonable noise, following a report from a Winter Street caller.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 2:01 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of theft/shoplifting by a Civic Center Drive caller.

10:21 a.m., a 46-year-old Livermore Falls man was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at Route 3 West and West River Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: