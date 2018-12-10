IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 8:24 a.m., a Jefferson Street caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.
8:25 a.m., a Parkview Terrace caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.
10:37 a.m., an unidentified juvenile was arrested on a charge of unsworn falsification following a suspicious activity report by a Western Avenue caller.
12:59 p.m., a Green Street caller reported a burglary in progress; however, the investigating officer later determined it was criminal trespass, according to Augusta Police Sgt. Christian Behr.
Monday at 1:57 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a request from a Hope Way caller to check the welfare/mental health of an individual.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER Saturday at 2:03 a.m., Jacob Eseley McMillan, 24, of Gardiner, was charged with disorderly conduct/loud, unreasonable noise, following a report from a Winter Street caller.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 2:01 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of theft/shoplifting by a Civic Center Drive caller.
10:21 a.m., a 46-year-old Livermore Falls man was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at Route 3 West and West River Road.
-
Nation & World
Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the ‘guardians and the war on truth’
-
Local & State
Missing elderly New Gloucester man found Tuesday morning in Connecticut
-
Nation & World
Watch: Even the dogs get snow boots at this police department
-
Nation & World
‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes in 2018
-
Editorials
Our View: U.S. joins wrong side at climate conference