BATH, Maine — A Maine firefighter who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence while working as a paramedic has been sentenced to a 150-day license suspension.
The Bangor Daily News reports 55-year-old James Perry was also ordered to pay a $500 fine during his sentencing Wednesday.
Perry was responding to a suspected drowning in Bath in September as a paramedic for Mid Coast Hospital when police say they noticed signs of impairment.
Police arrested Perry, and court documents show his blood alcohol level was tested at 0.08 percent.
Police later determined there was no drowning.
A spokeswoman for the hospital said Friday Perry is no longer employed there.
Neither the Bath city manager nor Perry’s attorney have responded to requests for comment.
