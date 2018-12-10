IN ATHENS, Sunday at 11:43 a.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Hole In The Wall Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 10:40 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on North Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:01 p.m., a fire call was reported on Canaan Road.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:47 p.m., assault was reported on Middle Road.

Monday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 5:43 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on McGraw Lane.

9:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on McGraw Lane.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:20 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Heath Street.

11:30 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Monday at 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:04 a.m., disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Judkins Court.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 4:33 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Dawes Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 8:22 a.m., a structure fire was reported on York Street.

3:02 p.m., disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 4:02 p.m., an ATV or snowmobile problem was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:40 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.

4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.

8:43 p.m., disturbance was reported on Edwards Street.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:54 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

3:33 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Bizier Avenue.

10:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

10:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Eames Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 7:23 a.m., Ryan J. Elliott, 20, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

5:28 p.m., Robert M. Stottlemyer, 55, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence (drugs or combo).

7:54 p.m., Blaine Ryan Berube, 26, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12 a.m., Kymber Cookson, 25, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration, criminal restraint (domestic) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12:54 a.m., Damian A. Brooks, 28, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault and obstructing government administration.

