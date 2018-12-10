SKOWHEGAN — A Pittsfield man has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on a total of 23 counts including sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Kent Lary, 59, of Beans Corner Road, faces six counts of gross sexual assault, or rape, of someone under the age of 16; six separate counts of sexual abuse of a minor; and 11 counts of possession of sexually explicit material depicting sexual conduct of children under 16, according to the indictment.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have taken place in Pittsfield between Dec. 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2018. They are classified as class B felonies, punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. The sexual abuse of a minor charges are class C felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison on each charge and are alleged to have taken place in Pittsfield between the same dates as the assault charges.

The possession of child pornography charges all are dated Oct. 24, 2018, in Pittsfield.

Lary was arrested Oct. 26 after a police investigation revealed that he allegedly had been sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in Pittsfield for nearly a year.

According to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in October, “the 15 year old female has allegedly been the victim of an ongoing sexual relationship since the age of 14.” Lary reportedly admitted this to Detective Jeremy Leal.

Lary remains held at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on $250,000 cash bail.

An indictment by a grand jury is not a finding of guilt, but is an indication that enough evidence is present to proceed with a trial.

Others indicted by the grand jury were:

• Stephen F. Killiam Jr., 41, of Fairfield, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, Aug. 23 in Fairfield. The charge is elevated to the felony level because Killiam has two previous domestic violence assault convictions.

• Paul John C. Mills, 44, of Warren, charged with aggravated criminal operating under the influence, eluding a police officer, three counts of passing a roadblock, receiving stolen property, three counts of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and criminal speed, Oct. 23 in Skowhegan.

• Lisa Staples, 55, of Skowhegan, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and faces criminal forfeiture of $2,240 seized by police. The crimes are alleged to have happened March 30.

• Heidi Kimball, 40, of Skowhegan, charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a person wanted by police, Aug. 10 in Skowhegan.

• Tisha M. York, 38, of Waterville, charged with operating after revocation, June 22 in Fairfield. The charge is elevated to the felony level because of previous convictions on similar charges.

• Codi J. Reynolds, 20, of Canaan, charged with burglary and theft, Oct. 8 in Skowhegan.

• Michael A. Maglaras II, 26, of Madison, charged with burglary, theft, aggravated criminal mischief and misuse of identification, Nov. 26 in Madison.

• Brian H. Gilbert, 60, of Plymouth, charged with aggravated criminal operating under the influence, July 1 in Palmyra. The charge is elevated to the felony level because of a previous conviction for criminal OUI.

• Evan J. Aucoin, 31, of Pittsfield, charged with theft, with two priors, and with operating after suspension, with one prior, June 23 in Palmyra.

• Sara R. Clement, 20, of Wakefield, New Hampshire, charged with two each of burglary and theft, Oct. 26 in Seboomook, Somerset County.

• John McChesney, 41, of Skowhegan, charged with violating the conditions of release, Nov. 21 in Madison.

• John McChesney, 41, of Skowhegan, charged in a second indictment with domestic violence assault, with one prior, and with disorderly conduct, Nov. 7 in Skowhegan.

• Tyson P. Splude, 31, of Norridgewock, charged with four counts of violating the conditions of release, Oct. 11 in Madison.

• Katrina Rimes, 33, of Fairfield, charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 3 in Fairfield. The crimes are elevated to class A felonies because they are alleged to have taken place near a school or a safe zone.

• Jeff Michael Neill, 27, of Fairfield, charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 3 in Fairfield. The crimes are elevated to class A felonies because they are alleged to have taken place near a school or a safe zone.

• Sharon L. Pelletier, 43, of Canaan, charged with one count of theft, July 8 in Skowhegan.

• Ronnie D. Courtney, 50, of Canaan, charged with one count of aggravated assault, Aug. 8 in Canaan.

• Cody Swanson, 25, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of aggravated assault, Oct. 11 in Skowhegan.

• Robert A. Brann Jr., 45, of Whitefield, charged with one count of theft, May 29 in Norridgewock. The charge is elevated to the felony level because he has two previous theft convictions.

