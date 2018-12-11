RAPID CITY, S.D. — A police dog in South Dakota is learning how to walk a beat in snow boots.

Video posted by the Rapid City police department shows Jary trying to adjust having the boots on its paws. The dog awkwardly lifts its legs while getting used to the new boots.

The department says it equips its officers for the chilly weather, “even the furry ones!”

“It’s cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones! Looks like K9 Jary’s new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to…” read the post on the department’s Facebook page.

