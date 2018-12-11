A Gardiner woman will spend 70 months in prison for her role in distributing drugs in central Maine.

Nicole Truman, 36, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court by Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. for conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine base — commonly known as “crack” — and fentanyl. In addition to prison, she also will serve three years supervised release.

Nicole Truman

She pleaded guilty to the charge on May 24.

According to court records, in the period from June 2015 to March 2017, Truman conspired with others to acquire heroin and crack in Rochester, New York, and take it to central Maine for distribution. The defendant assisted the head of the conspiracy, Darrell “Coast” Newton, and other dealers he sent from Rochester in distributing the narcotics in central Maine.

Truman provided transportation, facilitated drug deals, introduced Rochester conspirators to area distributors, assisted other conspirators in finding residences from which to sell drugs, and was a money courier.

After her indictment in May 2017, she fled to Missouri, where she was arrested several months later and returned to Maine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance provided by the Augusta Police Department.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: