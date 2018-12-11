IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.
11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:20 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported on High Street.
Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.
8:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Croswell Road.
2:45 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 9:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on South Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
9 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.
9:50 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Mill View Road.
Tuesday at 4:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 10:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Ross Avenue.
Tuesday at 3:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sibley Pond Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 12:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
11:31 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
12:49 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.
3:53 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.
IN STARKS, Monday at 3:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Snow Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.
12:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
5:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Plaza.
5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 6:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bizier Avenue.
9:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Bassett Road.
Tuesday at 12:47 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bolduc Avenue.
2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ginger Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:20 p.m., Justin Matthew Chechowitz, 28, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:21 a.m., Carle Alfred Robbins, 58, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:28 a.m., Stacy Lee Morse, 46, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim.
2 p.m., Daniel Raye Driver, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:14 a.m., Dean Fair, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Monday at 9:50 p.m., Christopher Snow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.
10:37 p.m., Jonathan Cassidy, 22, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:17 p.m., Kristina Leigh Bussiere, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
5:17 p.m., Jonathan Perry Richard Duprey, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
