A Pittsfield woman who pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to distribute oxycodone and heroin was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor to 46 months in prison.

After her release from prison, Deborah Toothaker, 55, will be required to undergo three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Court records indicate that between June 2015 and October 2016 Toothaker conspired with other individuals to distribute oxycodone and heroin in the Newport area. She obtained the drugs from out-of-state suppliers, selling the drugs from her home and area motels.

In imposing the sentence, U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. said that serving nearly four years in prison was warranted because Toothaker “chose to make money off other people’s misery.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

