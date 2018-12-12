IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:41 a.m., police recovered property on Eastern Avenue.

8:54 a.m., police conducted a sex offender check on Union Street.

9:06 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Court.

2:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:47 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Court Street.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:26 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Middle Street.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.

7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:59 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Monroe Street.

8:59 p.m., police conducted a probation check on Cony Road.

11:48 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Capitol Street.

Wednesday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

3:23 a.m., police responded to a request for rescue because of a reported overdose on Western Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 3:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Front Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Blue Rock Road.

3:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Macomber Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:21 a.m., Jessica R. Coulombe, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a report of theft on Northern Avenue.

IN CHINA, on Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Isaac L. Hutchinson, 45, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence after an incident on Route 3.

