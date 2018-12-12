NORTH ANSON— Ashtyn Abbott scored 26 points to lead the Hall-Dale boys basketball team to a 108-40 win over Carrabec in Mountain Valley Conference action Wednesday.
Alec Byron added 20 points for Hall-Dale (3-0) while Anthony Romano added 14 points and Tim Cookson 10.
Carrabec (0-2) was led by Nik Dube with 17 points and Drake McKenney with 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HYDE 58, KENTS HILL 31: Jarni Hewins scored 14 points in a losing effort for Kents Hill. Dani Eid added six points while Lauren Murray chipped in with five.
