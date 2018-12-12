IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Lois Lane.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 4:05 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:17 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Kennebec Street.

5:38 p.m., a call for a canine search dog was taken from Kennebec Street.

8:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:13 a.m., a warning was issued about noise on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Croswell Road.

5:49 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported near Lucy Knowles and Knowlton Corner roads.

9:31 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at midnight, a theft report was investigated on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

1:52 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Park Street.

2:36 p.m., harassment was reported on John Street.

Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on River Road.

4:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Country Club and Webb roads.

1:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

5:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Webb Road.

8:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 3:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Stewart Hill Road.

9:51 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Judkins Court.

12:02 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

2:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mri Drive.

2:50 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chandler Street.

8:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Milburn Street.

Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

9:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., trespassing was reported on Falls Road.

4:43 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a domestic disturbance on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 7:34 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported being harassed.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on West River Road.

8:28 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

8:44 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Edwards Street.

10:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

10:41 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. A woman was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

12:55 p.m., a theft was reported on King Street.

2:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3:52 p.m., a theft was reported on West River Road.

4:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:08 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Louise Avenue.

4:40 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on College Avenue.

7:15 p.m., a fire was reported on Silver Street.

7:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Edwards Street.

8:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Webb Road.

8:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Armory Road.

11:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2.

5:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Isaac L. Hutchinson, 45, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:57 a.m., Daniel Roy Bryant, 32, of Sanford, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:34 p.m., Jaice Alsady, 18, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:13 p.m., Jacqueline Stanley, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

11:09 p.m., Brodie Dunton, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:41 a.m., Kerbie Anne O’Connor, 28, of Winthrop, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

