STRASBOURG, France — The man who authorities believe killed three people during a rampage near a Christmas market in Strasbourg died Thursday in a shootout with police at the end of a two-day manhunt, French authorities said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cherif Chekatt, 29, a Strasbourg-born man with a long history of convictions for various crimes and who had been on a watch list of potential extremists.

Witnesses said the gunman shouted “God is great!” in Arabic and sprayed gunfire near the market Tuesday.

