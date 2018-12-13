STRASBOURG, France — The man who authorities believe killed three people during a rampage near a Christmas market in Strasbourg died Thursday in a shootout with police at the end of a two-day manhunt, French authorities said.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cherif Chekatt, 29, a Strasbourg-born man with a long history of convictions for various crimes and who had been on a watch list of potential extremists.
Witnesses said the gunman shouted “God is great!” in Arabic and sprayed gunfire near the market Tuesday.
