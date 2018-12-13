IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Court Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Preble Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.

Thursday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 4:46 p.m., vandalism was reported on Troy Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.

Thursday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

7:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mill Street.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., a warning was issued for noise on Forrest Haven Drive.

IN JAY, Thursday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., assault was reported on York Hill Road.

IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Moosehead Trail.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

9:36 a.m., an arrest was made on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., a fire service call was taken from West Front Street.

9:16 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Court Street.

2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:56 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Olde School Lane.

7:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Factory Street.

8:11 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Sunrise Drive.

Thursday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

9:03 a.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

8:05 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.

9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.

11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

1:39 p.m., burglary was reported on Front Street.

2:17 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ash Street.

5:52 p.m., disturbance was reported in The Concourse.

6:49 p.m., an arrest was made on Colby Street.

7:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Street.

8:24 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:35 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on King Street.

11:16 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 1 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., Michael Jay Moulton, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on two warrants for probation revocation and a charge of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

10 p.m., Brett Anthony Jutras, 43, of Strong, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior conviction; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; assault on an officer; and operating without a license.

10:25 p.m., Frank Charles Hall III, 48, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., Casey James Cole, 30, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating the conditions of release.

4:35 p.m., Robey R. Mills, 44, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., Richard Larsen, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

7 p.m., Nicole Gormley, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:40 p.m., William Moody, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

