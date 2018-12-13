IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Court Street.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Preble Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.
Thursday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 4:46 p.m., vandalism was reported on Troy Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.
Thursday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
7:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mill Street.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., a warning was issued for noise on Forrest Haven Drive.
IN JAY, Thursday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., assault was reported on York Hill Road.
IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Moosehead Trail.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
9:36 a.m., an arrest was made on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., a fire service call was taken from West Front Street.
9:16 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Court Street.
2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
6:56 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Olde School Lane.
7:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Factory Street.
8:11 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Sunrise Drive.
Thursday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
9:03 a.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.
8:05 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.
9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.
11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
1:39 p.m., burglary was reported on Front Street.
2:17 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ash Street.
5:52 p.m., disturbance was reported in The Concourse.
6:49 p.m., an arrest was made on Colby Street.
7:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Street.
8:24 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:35 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on King Street.
11:16 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 1 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., Michael Jay Moulton, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on two warrants for probation revocation and a charge of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.
10 p.m., Brett Anthony Jutras, 43, of Strong, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior conviction; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; assault on an officer; and operating without a license.
10:25 p.m., Frank Charles Hall III, 48, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., Casey James Cole, 30, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating the conditions of release.
4:35 p.m., Robey R. Mills, 44, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., Richard Larsen, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
7 p.m., Nicole Gormley, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
10:40 p.m., William Moody, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest.
