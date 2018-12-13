FARMINGTON — Police responding to a possible overdose in a vehicle Wednesday night ended up with an officer being kicked, a passenger given Narcan, and the driver being arrested.

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and High Street, near Ron’s Market, Sgt. Edward Hastings IV said. The possible overdose was reported at 9:15 p.m.

Brett A. Jutras Franklin County Jail photo

Police administered Narcan to the person who declined to be taken to a hospital, he said.

During the investigation it was determined that Brett A. Jutras, 43, of Strong was the driver, he said.

Jutras had a conditional license that prohibited him from having alcohol.

When police attempted to arrest Jutras, he resisted and struggled with the officers, Hastings said, and officer Brandon Sholan was kicked.

Farmington police officers Jacob Richards and Michael Lyman and police dog, Axel, and officer Sandy Burke of the University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department responded. Hastings and Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote were called out to assist.

Richards arrested Jutras on a felony charge of assault on an officer, and misdemeanor charges of operating under the influence of alcohol-one prior, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, and operating without a license.

Sholan drove himself to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be checked out, Hastings said. He had minor injuries.

The case remains under investigation, Hastings said.

Jutras was taken to Franklin County Detention Center. He remained there Thursday morning and was being held on $1,000 cash bail.

A conviction on the assault carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, while the misdemeanor charges are each punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

