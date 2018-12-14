WATERVILLE — The second annual Fight the Freeze campaign is now under way. Those who would like to help less-fortunate Waterville-area children stay warm this winter are encouraged to donate new, children’s-sized gloves or mittens. Donations will be excepted through Jan. 9.

Donations can be dropped off at Kennebec Federal Savings Watervile branches, located at 70 Main St., and 11 Washington St.

Items collected will be distributed to children Jan. 14-18 at the George J. Mitchell and Albert S. Hall schools, each of which has requested 100 pairs of mittens/gloves. Excess donations will be distributed to other Waterville-area children in need.

For more information, call Rene Turner at Kennebec Federal Savings at 873-5151.

