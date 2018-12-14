IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.
12:14 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:16 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Arsenal Street and Sturgis Lane.
1:39 p.m., a past burglary was reported on New England Road.
3:25 p.m., terrorizing was reported on East Chestnut Street.
3:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:40 p.m., theft was reported on Franklin Street.
3:41 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Lincoln Street.
3:50 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
8:39 p.m., police conducted a well-being check near Old Belgrade Road and Eight Rod Road.
9:28 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cedar Court.
10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
Friday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
2:28 a.m., police conducted a well-being check near Green Street and Sewall Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:33 a.m., Charles L. Lowe, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported disturbance on Mill Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 10:26 a.m., Kathrin Billmeier, 34, of Hallowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being located on Second Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., a 39-year old Farmingdale man was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:50 p.m., Ronald A. Corbin, 75, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence after a traffic accident on Riverside Drive.
Friday at 12:22 a.m., Benjamin D. Martha, 26, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Mill Street.
