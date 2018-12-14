SOUTH CHINA — Jaycie Christopher led three players in double figures with 13 points, as the Skowhegan girls basketball team cruised to a 59-27 win over Erskine Academy in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Friday night.

Alyssa Everett and Mariah Dunbar scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Skowhegan (2-1).

Mackenzie Roderick scored seven points to lead the Eagles (2-1).

MESSALONSKEE 70, BREWER 43: Gabrielle Wener scored a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists as the Eagles shook off a two-game season-opening losing streak with a convincing KVAC A victory.

Kaitlin Seekins had nine points and as many rebounds for the Eagles (1-2).

Rebecca Gideon scored 14 points to lead the Witches (1-2).

VALLEY 40, VINALHAVEN 26: Kendra Sweet scored nine points and Kennedy Savoy added eight as the Cavaliers rolled to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Seven different players scored to pace Valley (2-1).

Hope Cluff scored a game-high 10 points to lead Vinalhaven (0-3).

BUCKFIELD 39, RANGELEY 37: Hannah Shields led Buckfield with 17 points and Katie Henderson added 10 in an East/West conference game.

Shields and Henderson each had four points in the fourth quarter, and Deja Bennett converted a three-point play to help the Bucks hold on.

The Lakers (3-1) were led by Brooke Egan with 12 points and Winnie LaRochelle with 10.

MARANACOOK 52, POLAND 40: Amanda Goucher scored nine points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears to a KVAC B win over the Knights in Readfield.

Gabrielle Green scored 11 points, while Kate Mohlar added nine points for Maranacook (2-1).

Maranacook made 12 of its final 17 field goal attempts to close out the win.

Sophia Vallee led Poland (1-2) with 16 points.

HEBRON ACADEMY 46, TEMPLE 34: Allyson Walsh scored 21 points to guide Hebron Academy to the victory in Waterville.

Franceska Halloran scored 13 points for the Lumberjacks (3-0).

Deleyni Carr led the Bereans (2-1) with 15 points, while Hannah Hubbard had seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 56, BREWER 47: Tucker Charles had 19 points, four assists and three steals as the Eagles pulled away to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Messalonskee (2-1) outscored Brewer (1-2) 18-8 in the final period to finally seal the victory. Matt Parent added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Trevor Pearson had 16 points to pace Brewer, while Brandon Glidden added 15.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 61, LAWRENCE 40: Adam Duprey scored 10 points for the Bulldogs in a KVAC loss to the Broncos in Hampden.

Kobe Nadeau scored nine points, while Gavin Herrin had six points for Lawrence (0-3).

Kory Winch had 16 points for Hampden (3-0), and Bryce Lausier added 11 points.

WINTHROP 68, DIRIGO 32: Nate LeBlanc scored a game-high 15 points to lead four players in double digits as the Ramblers (4-0) downed the Cougars (1-2) in a Mountain Valley Conference game Winthrop.

Sam Figueroa added 12 points and Jevin Smith and Cam Wood each chipped in with 11 for Winthrop, which led 56-21 after three quarters.

Jeremy St. Germaine scored 14 points for Dirigo.

MADISON 79, CARRABEC 26: Jacob Meader scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC victory.

Thomas Dean scored 14 points and Justyn Stinson added 12 to pace the Bulldogs (4-0).

Nikkolas Dube scored 10 points to lead the Cobras (0-3).

BOOTHBAY 66, MONMOUTH 63: Steve Reny scored 27 points as the Seahawks (3-0) took the MVC win in Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker added 17 points for Boothbay.

Connor Davies topped the Mustangs (1-3) with 23 points, while Gabe Martin added 17.

LISBON 60, MT. ABRAM 52: DJ Douglass scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Greyhounds held off a late Mt. Abram rally to pull out the MVC victory.

Lisbon (1-2) led 33-19 at the half. Nick Blair scored 11 points for the victors as well.

Nathan Luce led the Roadrunners (0-4) with 22 points.

RANGELEY 54, BUCKFIELD 47: Kenny Thompson’s 13 points led the way as the Lakers (2-0) scored the East/West Conference victory in Buckfield.

Cal Crosby contributed a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Nolan Boone also posted 11 points for Rangeley.

Tyler Gammon led the Bucks (0-3) with 26 points.

TEMPLE 68, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 14: Zack Wiles scored 12 points and Nathaniel Wiles added 10 to lead the Bereans (2-1) in Waterville.

GPC dropped to 0-3.

OAK HILL 87, TELSTAR 66: Gabe Samson scored 25 points and Caden Thompson added 23 as the Raiders rolled to the MVC victory in Wales.

Ausborn Boston chipped in with nine points for the Raiders (1-3).

Davin Mason led the Rebels (0-4) with 24 points.

VALLEY 70, VINALHAVEN 34: Joey Thomas had 20 points and five assists to lead the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Keegan Farnham added 17 points for Valley (2-1).

Timothy Farrelly scored five points for Vinalhaven (0-3).

