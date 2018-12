IN BENTON, Thursday at 8:46 a.m., a traffic accident involving a rollover was reported on Neck Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made at Police Plaza.

5:01 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Oakland Road.

7:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Way.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 2:02 p.m., a bomb scare was reported on Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Mechanic Street.

3:06 p.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.

11:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

2:15 p.m., a bomb scare was reported. No street was given.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., a burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:40 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.

2:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

4:18 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on King Street.

4:48 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Alden Street.

5:54 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

6:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.

11:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

11:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., Jonathan T. Cummings, 42, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., Julian Hernandez, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:27 a.m., Suzanne M. Leathers, 54, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

11:15 a.m., Shawne M. Tootill, 46, of Jonesport, was arrested on a warrant.

4:10 p.m., Jessica Elizabeth Frederick, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

6:34 p.m., Jason Allen York, 38, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:37 a.m., Scott Allen Rockwell, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:25 p.m., Sarah Michaud, 34, of Burnham, was arrested on a warrant.

10:55 p.m., Joshua Sevey, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:47 p.m., John O’Connor, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: