University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono will hold a strawberry school for commercial growers from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, during the 2019 Maine Agricultural Trades Show in Augusta.

Topics will include basic site requirements, site preparation, plant selection, care of young plants, nutrient management, pest management and business management.

The $25 per person fee will include all materials; registration is strongly advised before Jan. 11. To register, visit online at extension.umaine.edu. Two recertification credits will be available for pesticide applicators.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact David Handley at 933-2100 or [email protected].

